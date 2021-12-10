Advertisement

Kentucky getting $5 million in federal funding for tourism

Kentucky will receive federal funding to go towards tourism.
Kentucky will receive federal funding to go towards tourism.(KYTAH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is getting $5.3 million in federal funds to boost its tourism industry.

The governor’s office says the money will go to “destination marketing organizations and tourism regions.”

The funding will go to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

It comes from the American Rescue Plan Act’s program for tourism and recreation.

The governor’s office said tourism is an $8.9 billion industry in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Page
Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County
Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street

Latest News

The primary threat with tonight's storms will be the strong, straight line winds that could be...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms tonight through Saturday morning!
The Hive rented their building off of US 31 Bypass from WKU, but as of Thursday morning, the...
The Hive closes on property from WKU
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Legacy Christian Academy
Tracking a line of strong to severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms tonight through Saturday morning!