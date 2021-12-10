Advertisement

Police will be at Bowling Green Junior High School due to threats made at school

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police will be at Bowling Green Junior High school tomorrow.

WBKO News obtained a letter sent to parents stating that Bowling Green Junior has worked closely with Bowling Green Police to take appropriate action concerning threats made at Bowling Green Junior High Schools.

BG Independent schools say these threats have listed December tenth as a date within the various messages.

Students responsible for the threats have been removed and are not currently attending Bowling Green Junior High School.

The Bowling Green Police Department has agreed to have a presence on-site throughout the school day on December tenth.

