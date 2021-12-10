Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Legacy Christian Academy

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Poppy’s Field Trip was at Legacy Christian Academy in Bowling Green to speak with students about their outreach programs that are impacting people around the world and also locally at home.

Students were able to send out letters and gifts to soldiers all around the world who are deployed, and are also visiting nursing homes in the area.

Community outreach coordinators say this is a way for the students to show compassion for others in the world and to make a difference.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Page
Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County
Park Street Death Investigation
Bowling Green Police investigate death on Park Street

Latest News

The primary threat with tonight's storms will be the strong, straight line winds that could be...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms tonight through Saturday morning!
The Hive rented their building off of US 31 Bypass from WKU, but as of Thursday morning, the...
The Hive closes on property from WKU
Kentucky will receive federal funding to go towards tourism.
Kentucky getting $5 million in federal funding for tourism
Tracking a line of strong to severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms tonight through Saturday morning!