Poppy’s Field Trip visits Legacy Christian Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Poppy’s Field Trip was at Legacy Christian Academy in Bowling Green to speak with students about their outreach programs that are impacting people around the world and also locally at home.

Students were able to send out letters and gifts to soldiers all around the world who are deployed, and are also visiting nursing homes in the area.

Community outreach coordinators say this is a way for the students to show compassion for others in the world and to make a difference.

