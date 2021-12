BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CORRECTION: The final score of the Bowling Green vs Glasgow game is 97-42 not 97-47.

The Purples improve to 4-0 on the season after defeating Glasgow 97-47 at home.

Bowling Green will face Hopkinsville Saturday at South Warren High School in the Sparty Classic. Glasgow will take on Monroe County December 14.

