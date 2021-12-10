Advertisement

Road races planned for early 2022

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The New Year arrives in three weeks, and many of us are pledging to make 2022 the year of healthy living. One way to get motivated is to sign up for a race.

The Frozen4 is a four-mile run or two-mile walk that’s set for January 8 at Ephram White Park. The race traditionally supports a student athlete needing assistance, however this year, the race will help a longtime supporter of the running community who has had a particularly harrowing experience fighting COVID-19.

Register for the Frozen4 by Friday, December 10 to ensure you get a hooded sweatshirt.

The race is also part of the Winter Sprinter race series, along with Miracle on College Street Mile that was held December 4 and the Snow Flurry Scurry 5K coming up January 29 at Lost River Cave.

