Salvation Army in Bowling Green in need of volunteers to ring the bell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the holiday season underway, one organization is in need of volunteers to help ‘ring the bell.’

Salvation Army in Bowling Green says after the pandemic it has been had to get back on track with getting volunteers to sign up to ring the bell.

Captain Johnny Horton says this is the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit.

“So we’re really highly needing volunteers to come out and volunteer and help the Salvation Army ring the bell, we have a total of 2000 volunteer hours available. Right now, we only have about 500 of those hours scheduled. So we need a lot of volunteers to help us meet our goal, the money we raised now, not only gets kids toys for Christmas but also sends kids to summer camp in the summertime,” says Capt. Horton.

Horton says the money collected in Bowling Green stays in Bowling Green, and it is used all year round to maintain the non-profit.

To volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.