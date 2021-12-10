Shop with a Trooper helps 47 local kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, each KSP Post hosts a “Shop with a Trooper” event where troopers and officers take children on a Christmas shopping trip, along with hosting a lunch/dinner and spending quality time with the children.

”Throughout the year, KSP makes contact with a lot of families in our communities and this is an event where we can give back to those families that have been impacted by incidents throughout the year. So, every year this is one of our favorite times of the year and one of our favorite nights. We get to come out with the kids, take a list of stuff they need, stuff they want. And, you know, hopefully let them have a Merry Christmas and brighten their Christmas up a little bit,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, with Kentucky State Police.

While shopping with the kids, KSP units ensure that the children purchase clothes, coats, necessities - along with some fun toys and games.

Trooper Priddy says this event would not be possible without the generous donations from local citizens, businesses and community groups.

If you would like to contribute to your local Post’s ‘Shop with a Trooper’ program, please contact your local post or email KSPpubaff@ky.gov.

You can make a tax free contribution to the Kentucky State Police Professional Association by mailing a check to KSP Public Affairs Branch, 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Ky. 40601. Checks should be made out to “The Trooper Campaign” and write your local post in the memo line.

