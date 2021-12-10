Advertisement

Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky

Locations of tornado shelters
Locations of tornado shelters(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has compiled a list of tornado shelters in the region.

Warren CountyBarren CountyAllen County
Ephram White Park: 2 Shelters
885 Mt. Olivet Road		South Barren VFD
6200 Old Bowling Green Road		Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 1
151 Cedar Springs Road
Ed Spear Park: 1 Shelter
226 Sunset Drive		East Barren VFD
761 Hollis Thomas Road		Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 2
27815 Brownsford Road
Phil Moore Park: 1 Shelter
7101 Scottsville Road		Haywood VFD
67 Matthews Mill Road		East Allen Fire Department
1600 Lafayette Road
Basil Griffin Park: 2 Shelters
2055 Three Springs Road		Temple Hill VFD #2
7694 Roseville Road		Halifax VFD
112 Halifax-Bailey Road
Michael Buchanon Park: 2 Shelters
9222 Nashville Road		Temple Hill VFD Site
8543 Tompkinsville Road		Meador Community Fire Department
6089 Smiths Grove Road
Hiseville VFD, Tick Ridge Station
728 Tick Ridge Road		Scottsville FD Station 1 - Headquarters
201 West Main Street
Park City VFD
24408 Louisville Road		South Allen Fire Department
6700 Mount Union Road
Doyle Park Site
111 Reynolds Street, Cave City		South Allen Fire Department Station 2
22500 Andrew Jackson Highway
Cave City Public Works
405 Wall Street, Cave City		Stony Point VFD
47 Stony Point Road
Trammel VFD
2669 Trammel Road

