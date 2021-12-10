Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has compiled a list of tornado shelters in the region.
|Warren County
|Barren County
|Allen County
|Ephram White Park: 2 Shelters
885 Mt. Olivet Road
|South Barren VFD
6200 Old Bowling Green Road
|Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 1
151 Cedar Springs Road
|Ed Spear Park: 1 Shelter
226 Sunset Drive
|East Barren VFD
761 Hollis Thomas Road
|Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 2
27815 Brownsford Road
|Phil Moore Park: 1 Shelter
7101 Scottsville Road
|Haywood VFD
67 Matthews Mill Road
|East Allen Fire Department
1600 Lafayette Road
|Basil Griffin Park: 2 Shelters
2055 Three Springs Road
|Temple Hill VFD #2
7694 Roseville Road
|Halifax VFD
112 Halifax-Bailey Road
|Michael Buchanon Park: 2 Shelters
9222 Nashville Road
|Temple Hill VFD Site
8543 Tompkinsville Road
|Meador Community Fire Department
6089 Smiths Grove Road
|Hiseville VFD, Tick Ridge Station
728 Tick Ridge Road
|Scottsville FD Station 1 - Headquarters
201 West Main Street
|Park City VFD
24408 Louisville Road
|South Allen Fire Department
6700 Mount Union Road
|Doyle Park Site
111 Reynolds Street, Cave City
|South Allen Fire Department Station 2
22500 Andrew Jackson Highway
|Cave City Public Works
405 Wall Street, Cave City
|Stony Point VFD
47 Stony Point Road
|Trammel VFD
2669 Trammel Road
