Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky

WBKO News has compiled a list of tornado shelters in the region.

Warren County Barren County Allen County Ephram White Park: 2 Shelters

885 Mt. Olivet Road South Barren VFD

6200 Old Bowling Green Road Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 1

151 Cedar Springs Road Ed Spear Park: 1 Shelter

226 Sunset Drive East Barren VFD

761 Hollis Thomas Road Cedar Springs Fire Department Station 2

27815 Brownsford Road Phil Moore Park: 1 Shelter

7101 Scottsville Road Haywood VFD

67 Matthews Mill Road East Allen Fire Department

1600 Lafayette Road Basil Griffin Park: 2 Shelters

2055 Three Springs Road Temple Hill VFD #2

7694 Roseville Road Halifax VFD

112 Halifax-Bailey Road Michael Buchanon Park: 2 Shelters

9222 Nashville Road Temple Hill VFD Site

8543 Tompkinsville Road Meador Community Fire Department

6089 Smiths Grove Road Hiseville VFD, Tick Ridge Station

728 Tick Ridge Road Scottsville FD Station 1 - Headquarters

201 West Main Street Park City VFD

24408 Louisville Road South Allen Fire Department

6700 Mount Union Road Doyle Park Site

111 Reynolds Street, Cave City South Allen Fire Department Station 2

22500 Andrew Jackson Highway Cave City Public Works

405 Wall Street, Cave City Stony Point VFD

47 Stony Point Road Trammel VFD

2669 Trammel Road

