Tornado shelters throughout Warren County, officials prepare for storm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With severe storm threats forecast for December 10-11, county officials are taking safety measures throughout the area.

Warren County Parks and Recreation will have tornado shelters open to the public during strong and severe storms.

There are two shelters at Basil Griffin Park, two at Ephram White Park and two at Michael Buchanon Park. There is also a tornado shelter at Phil Moore Park and at Ed Spear Park in Smiths Grove. Each shelter can hold around 200 people.

Chris Kummer, Director of Warren County Parks and Recreation, said, “Anytime that a tornado watch is issued in Warren County, our parks staff, we staff the facilities, we have access points to all of the buildings and all of the shelters.”

“We’ve had people at the park that are walking their dogs or animals and the storm will pop up and they’ll come to the shelter. And we’ve had people that live in close proximity to the parks during tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings that have actually come to the facilities and kind of weather the storm inside,” said Kummer.

The park lights will be on during a watch, and you are able to drive up to the shelters and access them with a code.

Emergency Management said if there’s a warning already issued, you should stay put where you are.

