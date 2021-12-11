Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Page
Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Man held in California crash that killed girl, injured kids
severe weather preps
Emergency management crews prepare for severe weather
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Larry Pople
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Larry Pople