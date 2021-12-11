Emergency management crews prepare for severe weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the threat of strong to severe storms in the area starting Friday tonight going into Saturday morning, several agencies spoke on what precautions they are taking.

“Since we have a threat of severe weather, we’re watching all the social media outlets. We’re also monitoring National Weather Service,” says Deputy Director of Warren County Emergency Management Travis Puckett.

Gary Petty with Allen County Emergency Management adds, “we try to warn our citizens of Allen County with Code Red. Anytime there’s a severe thunderstorm warning or flash flood warning, or tornado warning, the citizens that have subscribed to Code Red, which is free, all they have to do is sign up, will receive a phone call warning them of the pending danger.”

Petty also says how beneficial Code Red is especially when the storm threats will be at a crucial time when most are asleep.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s noon, or whether it’s midnight, they will receive a call on their cell phone or on their home phone, or both whatever their choice is. So we provide that service, the county provides that service free to the citizens. After they go to bed to keep them aware of if there’s danger, and they need to get up and take action of either going to a safe room that we have in the county,” said Petty.

One of the storm threats is the possibility of tornadoes

“We have a safe room at every one of the county fire departments. There’s nine of those and one city fire department where they can either go to those or things feel like they don’t have the time they can take immediate action and move to a safe place in their own home,” explained Petty.

“If you’re not comfortable with a tornado warning, or if you don’t feel comfortable in your home, that being a safe shelter, please come to one of the county park shelters before the storm hits,” also said Puckett about Warren County.

But Travis Puckett wants to remind you that, “if a tornado warning has already been issued, it’s too late to leave your home, I would stay in your home because once a tornado warning is issued that means there’s an imminent threat in our area.”

For your nearest tornado shelter click here.

To register for CODE RED in Allen County, click here.

