Greenwood’s Josi Morrison signs with Mount St. Joseph Softball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another Greenwood softball signing.

Gators’ infielder and pitcher Josi Morrison is the latest Greenwood star to sign a National Letter of Intent as Morrison signed her NLI to play for Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati on Friday evening.

“I mean, it’s just so inspiring,” Morrison said.

Her stats are eyepopping, to say the least. Morrison led the Gators in home runs and runs batted in last year - driving home 38 runs and clubbing nine home runs.

As excited as she is for her college days though, she says this is all the motivation she needs for this spring.

“I’m ready to be back from my injury onto the field. I know how good we can be through our signings and people who haven’t signed.”

“I was trying to hold back my tears just from seeing everybody. Hitting home runs is cool but this is just uncomparable.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.