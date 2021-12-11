Advertisement

Greenwood’s Josi Morrison signs with Mount St. Joseph Softball

Greenwood's Josi Morrison signs NLI
Greenwood's Josi Morrison signs NLI(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another Greenwood softball signing.

Gators’ infielder and pitcher Josi Morrison is the latest Greenwood star to sign a National Letter of Intent as Morrison signed her NLI to play for Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati on Friday evening.

“I mean, it’s just so inspiring,” Morrison said.

Her stats are eyepopping, to say the least. Morrison led the Gators in home runs and runs batted in last year - driving home 38 runs and clubbing nine home runs.

As excited as she is for her college days though, she says this is all the motivation she needs for this spring.

“I’m ready to be back from my injury onto the field. I know how good we can be through our signings and people who haven’t signed.”

“I was trying to hold back my tears just from seeing everybody. Hitting home runs is cool but this is just uncomparable.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Page
Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green
Katie Johnson.
Authorities find over $6K worth of meth in Central City home, woman arrested
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
VIDEO: Ky. sheriff accused of assaulting girl at high school basketball game
Three were arrested for trafficking meth in Edmonson County
Three people facing drug charges in Edmonson County
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Warren Central's Tara Hardin Signs NLI to Play Soccer at Brescia University
Tara Hardin signs NLI to play soccer at Brescia University
Warren Central's Tara Hardin Signs NLI to Play Soccer at Brescia University
Warren Central's Tara Hardin Signs NLI to Play Soccer at Brescia University
SPORTS: Boys HS BBall: Glasgow at Bowling Green
Purples roll past Scotties 97-42
SPORTS: Boys HS BBall: Glasgow at Bowling Green
SPORTS: Boys HS BBall: Glasgow at Bowling Green