Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Larry Pople

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say actions speak louder than words and one custodian at Potter Gray Elementary is making sure those at the school know he cares about them.

Larry Pople is more than just a custodian at Potter Gray Elementary, not only going above and beyond for the students but also the staff.

“I really admire what he does for the kids. Larry, you, you’re just super with kids and it shows they just love you to death. Everybody around you at that school appreciates you for what you do,” says Robert Waldren, Larry’s brother-in-law.

Potter Gray Elementary School Principal, Keith brown adds, “he has a passion for making sure that his buildings clean every day because he knows and he cares about the students. He cares about kids and he wants to make sure that he does his job to the very best of his ability so that they have a clean, safe place to come to school each and every day.”

Pople loves interacting with the kids especially during lunchtime and dress-up days.

“Kids love when you give them a high five when you talk to them. They love when you walk out of the stores, they run up to you, Mr. Larry!, Mr. Larry! it makes you feel if you want it, especially inside the school here, you got outstanding teachers and staff. When the students see you in the school, the first thing they do is can we help you,” says Pople.

“I just want to say thank you for the dedication that you show Potter Gray, because not only does that show up in the work that he does, but our building is immaculate,” explained Brown.

Larry is grateful, “all I gotta say is it takes a lot, a lot of courage to be a hometown hero for somebody to nominate you that knows that you go beyond a call of duty.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000