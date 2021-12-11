KYTC crews continue clean-up following devastating storm system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 area continue to work in multiple areas following a devastating storm system that moved through part of the district overnight Friday.

Crews worked through the night and continue to work today addressing downed trees, debris and other road hazards brought on by this storm system.

Personnel from the KYTC will also continue to assist other first responding agencies as they can.

Our traffic signal crew is also working on many damaged traffic signals.

Our technicians are focusing on the signals that have power accessibility first.

The signals that are out due to lack of power will be addressed once power is restored.

The KYTC expects some traffic signals not to be repaired for days or even weeks.

Intersections with traffic signals not functioning should be treated as all around stops and motorists should use caution.

The KYTC is working on a strategy to address the intersections that may be without a traffic signal for a long period of time.

Local law enforcement has closed several roads for an undetermined amount of time due to the severe damage in the area.

Some areas are not accessible to motorists.

The KYTC is asking for patience as our crews and other first responders continue to operate during this difficult time.

Updates will be sent out as more information comes in.

