Advertisement

President Joe Biden declares federal disaster in Kentucky

Graves County Courthouse
Graves County Courthouse(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTION (WYMT) - President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster for Kentucky following recent tornadoes.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Friday night.

A news release stated, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.”

This gives FEMA the authorization to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the news release.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky.
CORRECTION: Relative of Western Kentucky University student dies in early morning storms
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado

Latest News

Warren RECC working to restore power to almost 12,000 members
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Ky Attorney General activates Price Gouging Hotline in response to tornados
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
Warren County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Tuesday