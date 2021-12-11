Advertisement

Significant damage across Bowling Green as storm moves through

Apartment damaged in Bowling Green
Apartment damaged in Bowling Green(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green area is seeing significant damage after a potential tornado moved through the early morning.

Jordan Smith, a resident who lives on Hillridge Court said apartments there are completely destroyed.

“A ton of people are going around trying to help others. I live here. My place is destroyed. I cannot find my car,” said Smith.

WBKO News reporters are headed out across the city to cover the damage.

Sports Reporter Mohammad Ahmad experienced significant damage to his apartment near Russellville Road.

Power lines are down on Russellville Road and the area should be avoided. Please stay indoors.

