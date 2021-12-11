Strong storms cause damage in south-central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Strong storms have left behind damage in parts of the WBKO viewing area.

Here is the current list of damage reports WBKO News has received:

Muhlenberg County

Greenville Fire Department reports no residential damage. Trees and power lines are down and some garages have received little damage. Authorities report heavy structural damage on the northern end of Central City. Greenville

Fire Department is currently assisting Central City with damage.

