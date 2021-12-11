Advertisement

Strong storms cause damage in south-central Kentucky

Storm damage in Central City
Storm damage in Central City(Blake Caudill)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Strong storms have left behind damage in parts of the WBKO viewing area.

Here is the current list of damage reports WBKO News has received:

Muhlenberg County

Greenville Fire Department reports no residential damage. Trees and power lines are down and some garages have received little damage. Authorities report heavy structural damage on the northern end of Central City. Greenville
Fire Department is currently assisting Central City with damage.

Be Weather Aware, Stay Prepared

You want to be weather aware and stay prepared!

Have an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warning of knowing where your safe space is.

A basement is the best option, though a bathroom, stairwell, or closet are also good options (i.e. away from windows).

If you live in a mobile home, consider going to a friend or family member’s place that has a sturdier shelter through Saturday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Watch does not warrant immediate action but would be a time when you need to be extra weather aware and prepared.

If you deal with storm anxiety and/or find it difficult to not be anxious, here are two resources to help cope with storm anxiety from this forecast are from the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

Our number one priority is to inform & keep you safe, not cause panic.

Calm and collectiveness is the best course of action in the event of a warning.

Remember the 3 things to help: Don’t be scared, be prepared & stay weather aware!

