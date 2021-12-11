Advertisement

Tara Hardin signs NLI to play soccer at Brescia University

By Brett Alper
Dec. 10, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brescia University you have your newest defender. Warren Central Girls Soccer’s Tara Hardin signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer for the Bearcats.

A group of friends and family watched as she signed to play at the next level.

“It means everything to me like I’ve been watching my sister grow up playing soccer and then I got the chance to play in high school as well.” Hardin Said. “Now that I get to go on college, I think it’s gonna be amazing.”

In her senior season, Hardin defended, but that didn’t stop her from scoring a goal and an assist on the year.

The Dragons finished the year with a loss to Warren East in the 14th District Tournament.

Hardin will be joining the Bearcats, led by second-year head coach Shaun Soderling. They finished 2-12-1 in the 2021 season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and creating a bond that lasts forever like I did here”

