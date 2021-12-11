Warren County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Tuesday
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced they will close schools this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.
In a press conference on Saturday, the district announced they are collecting food, clothing, any item you think might be needed for survivors. There’s also a shelter for those in need at South Warren Middle School.
