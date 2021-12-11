Advertisement

Warren RECC working to restore power to almost 12,000 members

(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of 2:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Warren RECC had around 11,700 members without power.

They want members to know that they are still working as quickly & safely as possible to get everyone restored.

“Thanks to everyone for their support & patience today. Stay safe out there & check on your neighbor if you are able.”

