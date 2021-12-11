Advertisement

Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

11 confirmed dead, so far.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “You are not alone. Today, Kentucky is absolutely united,” Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday, as the city was cleaning up from wide-spread tornado damage.

According to Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, over 500 homes and 100 businesses have been destroyed at the latest tally.

WBKO News confirmed through the Warren County coroner that there were at least 11 deaths in relation to the storm. During Saturday’s news conference, Beshear said he expected Warren County’s death toll to be in the double digits.

In the Warren County area, officials urge anyone who is trying to locate a missing person, report a gas leak, or any other emergency to all (270) 393-4116.

As the temperatures drop tonight, South Warren Middle School will be open to families for food, assistance, and shelter tonight. The school told WBKO News that buses will continue to run from Jennings Creek Elementary School to South Warren Middle School to transport families. Tarps and laundry baskets are needed at Jennings Creek Elementary to help families cover and transport belongings.

Officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads if they can. The streets are becoming busing, making it hard to navigate, making it hard for officials to do their job.

At Beshear’s news conference we learned that President Biden signed a federal emergency disaster declaration. “That rarely happens in the midst of a disaster,” Beshear said. FEMA will be in Kentucky Sunday.

The governor and Bowling Green area officials addressed many ways people can efficiently help in recovery efforts:

  • Stay home if you have power and are safe
  • Give Blood
  • Donate through a new, special found helping the on-the-ground relief efforts. TeamWKYrelieffund.my.gov

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky.
CORRECTION: Relative of Western Kentucky University student dies in early morning storms
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado

Latest News

Warren RECC working to restore power to almost 12,000 members
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Ky Attorney General activates Price Gouging Hotline in response to tornados
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
Warren County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Tuesday
(Source: KYTC)
KYTC crews continue clean-up following devastating storm system