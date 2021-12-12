Advertisement

Blood drive to help fill critical need following tornado

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As people seek to help recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that hit Bowling Green, one of the big concerns is blood supply.

TriStar Greenview is holding a Blood Drive to address the need.

“Healthcare facilities across southern Kentucky currently face a blood bank shortage. If you are able, please consider donating blood so we can continue delivering the care our community needs in the aftermath of the storm,” TriStar said in a statement.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the hospital will host its blood drive in partnership with Blood Assurance in the TrisStar Greenview Regional Hospital Vistor Parking Lot.

The blood drive is open to the public and you can register at this link, but it’s not required.

Since announcing the blood drive, the hospital said it’s seen a huge response. They’re adding a second blood donor mobile to help accommodate more donations.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who was affected by this morning’s storms. Please know that if you need medical attention, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital remains fully operational, and our care teams are working tirelessly to provide the highest levels of medical care for our community.”

Blood Assurance also announced the following opportunities to donate blood.

TriStar Skyline Medical Center Blood Drive

TriStar Greenview Regional Medical Center Blood Drive

Mosaic Church Blood Drive

  • 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • 1020 Garrettsburg Rd.
  • Clarksville

Blood Assurance Cool Springs

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • 600a Frazier Drive
  • Franklin

Blood Assurance Columbia

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • 1412 Trotwood Ave.
  • Suite 69
  • Columbia

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

