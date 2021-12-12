Bowling Green Independent schools to close Monday, Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In addition to Warren County Public Schools being closed, Bowling Green City Schools will now also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The school district says employees will be working to communicate with students and families in order to meet their needs.

Phones are NOT working in schools, so families may be contacted by phone numbers they do not recognize.

Finals and assignments will all be postponed.

Elementary schools will be open for assistance from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Lunch will be provided, nurses will be on-site and counselors will be available.

If you would like to pick up food, Bowling Green High School will have meals available from 10 am to 1 pm. At this time, the school is unable to transport food with its buses, but we will assess routes Monday.

Donations:

Donations of these specific items may be dropped off at Bowling Green Junior High from 9 am-4 pm Monday and Tuesday. Specific items include blankets, bottled water, batteries, plastic totes, diapers, and baby wipes.

Monetary donations may go through the Stuff the Bus Foundation, which has worked with the district and Family Resource and Youth Services Centers since 2005. Online donations may be made to https://stuffthebusky.com/donate/.

