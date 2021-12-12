Bowling Green’s Old Tram Road hit hard by EF-3 tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clean-up and recovery efforts are underway on Old Tram Road in Bowling Green after an EF-3 tornado left people like Vickie Stewart homeless. “The house was right here,” gestured Stewart to a plot of land now littered with bricks and debris. Stewart said the main thing she was searching for in the rubble was family photos and pictures.

It was a familiar scene in the area, as other homes sustained damage, many left with no roof overhead, others completely gone. Toys, books, Christmas decorations, tools, appliances, clothing, all among the items scattered across peoples’ lawns.

Steve Gibbs lives in the area, and said he was fortunate that his home emerged unscathed. He was out surveying the damage and offering help to his neighbors. “There’s four or five houses that’s gone. That whole section of neighborhood, there’s nothing left,” he said, pointing to a scene of demolished homes.

Ollie Powell, a seven year old who was taking cover when the storm hit his family’s duplex, said, “I was laying down and I didn’t know where the water was coming from. And I looked up and the roof was gone.”

Road crews responded to downed and uprooted trees, and other workers were in the neighborhood to check on potential dangers and safety concerns related to utilities. David Doggett is a safety director for a company assisting Atmos Energy. “Obviously just walking through this area making sure all the utilities aren’t a hazard to folks, making sure the gas is turned off, which we believe it is in this area, so that should be good. We also want to make sure there aren’t any further issues moving forward,” said Doggett.

Frank Ellis and other family members were sifting through the wreckage for a relative’s diabetes medication. His sister-in-law’s home was leveled by the tornado, and she was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

Stewart said she was just thankful she wasn’t home but visiting a friend when the storms hit. “It would have been devastating. I don’t think we could have survived it.”

