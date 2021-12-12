Community members share storm survival stories and offer help to others

GRAVES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES (WPSD/CNN) - Devastating storms ripped through several areas over the weekend, destroying property and taking the lives of many.

In Graves County, two deputies shared their survival story after being struck by a tornado while inside their cars. Sergeant Richard Edwards said it was a day he would never forget.

“All of a sudden we went up a hill, as soon as we hit the hill just a big wall of debris, wind, hail, just a bunch of everything just come at us at it was like a blink of an eye,” Sgt. Edwards said. “We didn’t have time to react. As soon as it hit my car, the impact of, I believe it was a two by four went through my windshield and then it sucked it back out.”

Nonetheless, the deputies were able to get out of the car and help a little girl they spotted who was severely hurt during the storm. Officials do believe the little girl will survive her injuries.

People throughout the region are cleaning up storm debris and helping others recover from the devastating late night storms.

Gauge Lynch and his friends are some of many offering their help in Marshall County to clean up fallen trees, storm debris, downed power lines and more.

”We’re just civilians, were high schoolers over at Marshall County High School and I’m just gonna see if we could volunteer,” Lynch said.

Lynch and his friend Alex started a landscaping business about a year ago are using their tools to help clean up debris.

When the the boys heard the devastating impacts of the storm were close to home, they knew it was time to step in and help.

”That was kind of the plan this morning when we got out we just decided we just go and see where and if we could go and if there was a place where we could help people,” Lynch said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.