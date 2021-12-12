Coroner: Warren County tornado death total now at 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed Sunday morning that there are now 12 confirmed fatalities in the county related to this weekend’s deadly tornadoes.

Departments such as Bowling Green Police Department are still working to have a total number of injured confirmed and have not given specific numbers of injured at this time.

First responders continue to work in the county and clean up is still going on in certain areas.

The public is asked to still stay off the roads if necessary in order to allow first responders to continue working on roads and crews to restore power.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.