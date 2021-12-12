Advertisement

DRONE FOOTAGE: WBKO News captures drone footage of tornado damage

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News and its crews have been out surveying the damage. Our drone has been in the sky looking at the damage across Bowling Green.

We were able to get a birds-eye view of the industrial park area, where you can see warehouses destroyed.

We’ll be surveying more areas today and will provide that footage in this story as we receive them.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
FULL LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Breaking News
Coroner: Warren County tornado death total now at 12
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Gov. Beshear to provide update on recovery efforts across Kentucky.
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms