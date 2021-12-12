Advertisement

FULL LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As cleanup and recovery continue across Bowling Green, many roads are closed due to debris, downed power lines, crews working, etc.

According to city officials, the following roads are closed:

  • Creason from Robinson to Emmett (and side approaches)
  • Magnolia from E. 10th Ave. to Lehman
  • Collett from Magnolia to Nutwood
  • Cedar Ridge Road from Woodland to Creason
  • US 31W Bypass from the roundabout at University to Broadway, including side-street approaches
  • Covington from Lehman to Hampton
  • Woodland near Lansdale, due to tree service removing debris from a house.

The city also noted that roads in the Creekwood area neighborhoods may be impassable due to ongoing search and rescue efforts.

