FULL LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As cleanup and recovery continue across Bowling Green, many roads are closed due to debris, downed power lines, crews working, etc.
According to city officials, the following roads are closed:
- Creason from Robinson to Emmett (and side approaches)
- Magnolia from E. 10th Ave. to Lehman
- Collett from Magnolia to Nutwood
- Cedar Ridge Road from Woodland to Creason
- US 31W Bypass from the roundabout at University to Broadway, including side-street approaches
- Covington from Lehman to Hampton
- Woodland near Lansdale, due to tree service removing debris from a house.
The city also noted that roads in the Creekwood area neighborhoods may be impassable due to ongoing search and rescue efforts.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.