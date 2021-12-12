FULL LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As cleanup and recovery continue across Bowling Green, many roads are closed due to debris, downed power lines, crews working, etc.

According to city officials, the following roads are closed:

Creason from Robinson to Emmett (and side approaches)

Magnolia from E. 10th Ave. to Lehman

Collett from Magnolia to Nutwood

Cedar Ridge Road from Woodland to Creason

US 31W Bypass from the roundabout at University to Broadway, including side-street approaches

Covington from Lehman to Hampton

Woodland near Lansdale, due to tree service removing debris from a house.

The city also noted that roads in the Creekwood area neighborhoods may be impassable due to ongoing search and rescue efforts.

