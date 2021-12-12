Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to provide update on recovery efforts across Kentucky.

Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear will provide an update Sunday afternoon on the Commonwealth’s response to tornado damage.

The news conference is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. from the Graves County Emergency Operations Center in Mayfield. WBKO will provide the live stream here in this story.

Beshear will be joined by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell, and Kentucky Emergency Manage Director Michael Dossett.

