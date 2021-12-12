Gov. Beshear releases donation information

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear released updated donation information Sunday morning as an outpouring of support continues to come into Bowling Green and Western Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes on Friday night and Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Beshear said as of Sunday morning the state has received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085.

He also encouraged people to go to this link to continue donating items to go to Kentuckians.

