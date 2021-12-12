Advertisement

Gov. Beshear releases donation information

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear released updated donation information Sunday morning as an outpouring of support continues to come into Bowling Green and Western Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes on Friday night and Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Beshear said as of Sunday morning the state has received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085.

He also encouraged people to go to this link to continue donating items to go to Kentuckians.

