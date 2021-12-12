How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is compiling a list of ways the Bowling Green community can help following Saturday’s deadly tornado. This list is ongoing and will be continually updated.

Shelters/Victim resources: Kummer Little Recreation Center: Open noon to 6 p.m. for warming only (no food). Transportation will be provided to Jennings Creek Elementary at close.

Supplies for Warren County Public Schools will be available at Moss Middle School on Russellville Road, from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

CrossFit Old School Warming shelter: Located downtown for a warm place, food, water, showers, charge electronics, coffee, hygiene products, etc. 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

South Warren Middle School will continue to act as a shelter for tornado victims. Details: HERE

To report missing people, gas leaks, downed power lines or severe injuries, call 270-393-4116.

Donate items: WCPS will NOW accept donations at the old Cumberland Trace (830 Cumberland Trace Road) at noon. South Warren Middle is in need of shrink wrap to cover pallets. Monetary donations are critical, per WCPS.

Donate Blood: TriStar Greenview Medical Center is treating multiple patients with storm-related injuries from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. http://bloodassurance.org/greenview1212 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

Kentucky Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for Mayfield’s recovery. The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort. *You must select “SCKY” Southcentral Kentucky for donations to go home locally.

Kentucky Branded: Lexington clothing shop recently released a new shirt for sale on their website that will have 100% of the net proceeds being donated to affected communities in Western Kentucky.

