NWS: Three tornadoes confirmed in southcentral Kentucky so far

Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service continues to survey damage across the state of Kentucky. NWS has confirmed three tornadoes in three separate locations in southcentral Kentucky.

In Bowling Green, officials have confirmed an EF-3 Tornado with damage and wind speeds of 155 mph. They are still assessing the damage.

In Horse Cave, NWS confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down with 90 mph winds.

In Hardyville, an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds) has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Sunday that 18 of Kentucky’s 120 counties sustained damage from Saturday’s storms.

NWS is still assessing damage in these three areas, along with other areas in southcentral Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.