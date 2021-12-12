Advertisement

NWS: Three tornadoes confirmed in southcentral Kentucky so far

NWS confirms three tornadoes in viewing area. Assessments still ongoing.
NWS confirms three tornadoes in viewing area. Assessments still ongoing.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service continues to survey damage across the state of Kentucky. NWS has confirmed three tornadoes in three separate locations in southcentral Kentucky.

In Bowling Green, officials have confirmed an EF-3 Tornado with damage and wind speeds of 155 mph. They are still assessing the damage.

In Horse Cave, NWS confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down with 90 mph winds.

In Hardyville, an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds) has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Sunday that 18 of Kentucky’s 120 counties sustained damage from Saturday’s storms.

NWS is still assessing damage in these three areas, along with other areas in southcentral Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Jennings Creek new location for shelter
Bowling Green shelter for tornado victims moving
Bowling Green schools to close Monday, Tuesday
Bowling Green Independent schools to close Monday, Tuesday