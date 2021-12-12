Sen. Paul discusses tornado relief efforts in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator and Bowling Green native, Dr. Rand Paul visited the Bowling Green Police Department’s Operations Center to get a first-hand update on recovery and relief efforts in the city.

“I’m glad to be a part of this community, we’re gonna continue to pray for those lives lost in this tragedy,” says Sen. Paul.

SENATOR RAND PAUL PRESS RELEASE AT BGPD Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Sunday, December 12, 2021

He’s meeting with Mayor Todd Alcott and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon before surveying the damage.

On Saturday, Sen. Paul joined a call with FEMA Director Criswell to help coordinate relief for Kentucky. He also wrote to President Biden requesting expedited consideration of relief requests Governor Beshear made. Biden quickly signed a federal disaster declaration for the Commonwealth, which opens up federal resources to help in the recovery across Kentucky.

