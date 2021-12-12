Sen. Paul discusses tornado relief efforts in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator and Bowling Green native, Dr. Rand Paul visited the Bowling Green Police Department’s Operations Center to get a first-hand update on recovery and relief efforts in the city.
“I’m glad to be a part of this community, we’re gonna continue to pray for those lives lost in this tragedy,” says Sen. Paul.
He’s meeting with Mayor Todd Alcott and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon before surveying the damage.
On Saturday, Sen. Paul joined a call with FEMA Director Criswell to help coordinate relief for Kentucky. He also wrote to President Biden requesting expedited consideration of relief requests Governor Beshear made. Biden quickly signed a federal disaster declaration for the Commonwealth, which opens up federal resources to help in the recovery across Kentucky.
