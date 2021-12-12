Significant damage across Cave City, Park City following Saturday morning storm

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City and Park City have both reported significant damage across both towns following Saturday morning’s storm.

The National Weather Service has not been there yet to assess damage to determine whether or not a tornado touched down.

“There’s a lot of electrical damage, a lot of roof damage the area, and you’ll probably see it basically from the railroad track, on towards the interstate is the heaviest hit. The hotels out there got damaged or senior living,” said Leticia Cline, Cave City City Council.

Officials have established a shelter for those who need a place to stay in Cave City located at City Hall. The shelter has food. Donations can also be dropped off there as well. The shelter will be open until Wednesday but could be extended.

“How can we help? First off -- pray. Second, we’re going to try our best to let you know how you can help. Because we’re not we’re not excluding anything. We’ve told folks-- if you got pets, we need to keep we’ve got places for them. So we’re going to do our very best to put our best foot forward,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale.

