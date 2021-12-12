South Warren Middle School will continue to act as shelter for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Middle School is serving as a shelter for those who need it after a tornado blew through Western Kentucky. People are able to stay through the night, and there are many resources available at the middle school including food, water, clothing, toiletry items, etc.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday WCPS buses will transport families to the shelter, where they will receive food, bedding and a place to stay for the night. Transportation back to their homes will be provided in the morning. People in need of food, water and other necessities can drive through Moss Elementary until 8:30 p.m. Saturday to get what they need.

The Red Cross is set up facilitating many of these resources, along with WCPS. “There are some nurses here that are taking care of some bigger issues,” Jennifer Capps, the Executive Director of The American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky, said. “We also have mental health counselors, if people need to talk.”

Hundreds of people from all over came by SWMS to drop off donations and volunteer their time. Not only organizations getting involved, but strangers looking to lend a helping. You can drop off donations until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

“The tornado that hit Bowling Green was actually about a half-mile from my house, so I just felt like since I was spared, I should help someone who wasn’t spared,” Haley McLean said as she was dropping off donations with a couple other people.

As of Saturday afternoon, The Red Cross estimated that 35-40 people had come through to use resources, or stay at the shelter. That number is expected to rise as the evening goes on.

“As long as there is that need, we feel like we will be open for a while,” Capps said. People were able to immediately take some of the items they needed, but a lot of them will also be distributed by emergency management in the coming days.

Many people were also volunteering at the shelter, organizing the thousands of items that were donated. “People are coming in and they don’t really know what to do or how to organize the clothes that we need, so we’ve been getting trash bags for them to help them organize,” Student Avery Cruce, who was volunteering, said.

When asked what the community can still do to help, Capps said right now monetary donations are the most important thing. You can donate directly to The Red Cross, at redcross.org. What you donate, will help this shelter and future recovery efforts.

The Red Cross is also needing people to donate blood throughout the next month after this storm. You can find a blood drive by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.