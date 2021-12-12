Spectrum releases statement on service restoration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado, but power pole restoration will need to happen first.

WBKO News reached to Spectrum to get the latest on restoration efforts.

“We are working in close coordination with BGMU to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Our team is on standby and ready to rebuild the network as soon the damaged poles are in place,” a statement said.

Spectrum told WBKO News that Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) will need to reset downed and damaged utility poles, then place its lines. Spectrum crews will be right behind them.

Spectrum says they’re in regular contact with BGMU for updates on the progress.

“Since the Spectrum network requires electric power, some customers may have electricity restored before our network has the power it needs. This should only be a short-term issue, and only a small percent of our customers should have this experience.”

Meanwhile, BGMU says its crews are working to restore power.

Yesterday we had approx 24k of our 30k customers without power. Some of those came online quickly, some are still out. We are down to approx 5,800 with the hardest hit being the west side of BG, the ByPass, Russellville Rd, Creason and Briarwood. We have 80-100 poles to replace. — BG Municipal (@BGMU) December 12, 2021

