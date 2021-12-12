Sunny and seasonable Sunday in store!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Significant storms pummeled the WBKO viewing area Friday night through Saturday morning with lasting impacts that will be felt for some in south-central Kentucky for days to come.

High pressure will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, which will allow clearing skies and cool conditions with low temperatures down in the mid-to-upper 20s. Sunday will be what we typically see in mid December with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with plentiful sunshine. Quiet weather can be expected for the next few days. Monday will warm up with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, Tuesday will break into the low 60s and by Wednesday highs will soar in the mid-to-upper 60s! Wednesday evening could have a few stray showers possible as a system moves into the region. This system could also spark a few scattered showers possible in the region on both Thursday and Friday with highs falling back in the 50s going into next weekend.

