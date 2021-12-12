Advertisement

United Way to pledge 100% of recovery fund donations to disaster relief

United Way Kentucky Tornado Relief
United Way Kentucky Tornado Relief(United Way)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way says it will pledge 100% of donations it receives through the disaster recovery fund to help support communities affected by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.

In a press release, United Way said it is working with emergency management, disaster partners, and local communities to support services for families impacted by the devastating storms.

Families needing support can call 211, Kentucky’s United Way helpline.

Right now, money is needed the most. United Way has set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to support communities. The organization says 100% of funds will go directly to the recovery efforts.

“Many communities have never faced a crisis of this magnitude, and we know it will take years to recover. The Kentucky United Way System stands ready to support, and we invite our neighbors across the Commonwealth to join us in standing united with Kentucky families in need,” United Way said in a news release.

You can donate by visiting uwky.org/tornado.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

Jennings Creek new location for shelter
Bowling Green shelter for tornado victims moving
Bowling Green schools to close Monday, Tuesday
Bowling Green Independent schools to close Monday, Tuesday
Sen. Paul discusses tornado relief efforts in Bowling Green
Cave City storm damage
Cave City, Park City storm damage