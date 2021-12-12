United Way to pledge 100% of recovery fund donations to disaster relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way says it will pledge 100% of donations it receives through the disaster recovery fund to help support communities affected by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.

In a press release, United Way said it is working with emergency management, disaster partners, and local communities to support services for families impacted by the devastating storms.

Families needing support can call 211, Kentucky’s United Way helpline.

Right now, money is needed the most. United Way has set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to support communities. The organization says 100% of funds will go directly to the recovery efforts.

“Many communities have never faced a crisis of this magnitude, and we know it will take years to recover. The Kentucky United Way System stands ready to support, and we invite our neighbors across the Commonwealth to join us in standing united with Kentucky families in need,” United Way said in a news release.

You can donate by visiting uwky.org/tornado.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.