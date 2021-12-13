Additional blood drives added to help those injured in Western Kentucky storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an overwhelming amount of people are volunteering to give blood, Blood Assurance has added additional blood drives to help storm victims.

On Monday you can visit the following locations to donate:

First Baptist Church Gymnasium

-Located at 621 East 12th Ave.

-Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

-Located at 1801 Ashley Circle

-Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood at either of the two locations. You can do so by clicking here.

Blood Assurance representatives say to stay tuned as they will be adding additional blood drives throughout the week.

