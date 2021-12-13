All Graves Gilbert Clinic locations closed Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has released a statement saying all of its locations will be closed on Monday December 13th.

“Graves-Gilbert Clinic realizes the magnitude of the damage and has asked its employees and patients to stay home on Monday, December 13th,” the statement reads.

It went on to say they made the decision so that public service personnel could do their jobs. “We want to thank our public services for their tireless efforts.”

There was no official word on when the clinics will open back up.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.