Advertisement

AT&T to waive overage charges, providing unlimited talk and text to those in Kentucky and Tennessee

AT&T provides relief to storm victims
AT&T provides relief to storm victims(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to provide some relief for storm victims, AT&T has announced it will be waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes across Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri.

This will only be in effect from December 11 through December 15.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado
Storm damage in Central City
Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado

Latest News

All Graves Gilbert Clinic locations closed Monday
Additional blood drives set up to help victims with storm-related injuries.
Additional blood drives added to help those injured in Western Kentucky storms
SOKY Fairgrounds opens as shelter
SOKY Fairgrounds opens shelter for tornado victims
NWS confirms three tornadoes in viewing area. Assessments still ongoing.
NWS: Three tornadoes confirmed in southcentral Kentucky so far