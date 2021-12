Bowling Green tornado death toll at 15, coroner releases names

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby has confirmed at least 15 people have died as a result of Saturday’s tornado event.

The following list of names was released Monday afternoon:

Cory Scott – 27 year old male located at residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield, Kentucky

Mae F. White – 77 year old female located at residence on Hillridge Court

Victoria Smith – 64 year old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Rachel Brown – 36 year old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Steven Brown – 35 year old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Nariah Cayshelle Brown – 16 year old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Nolynn Brown – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Nyles Brown – 4 year old male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Alisa Besic – Adult female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Selmir Besic – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Elma Besic – Juvenile female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Samantha Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Alma Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue

Robert Williams, Jr. – 65 year old male death at Skyline Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in storm.

Say Meh – 42-year-old female death at The Medical Center at Bowling Green as a result of injuries sustained in storm.

