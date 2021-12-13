Advertisement

Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano(Whitney Brown)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man is one of many who lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit late Friday night.

Jordan Baize and his family made it through the storm safely.

Saturday, his sister, Whitney Brown, says she was in the bedroom area packing up anything they could salvage.

That’s when she heard music playing from the other room.

She said she followed the sound and found Jordan sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

She said everything around him was broken, and you can clearly see the home didn’t even have a roof.

Still, Jordan stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

Whitney’s post has received thousands of shares. She says she’s thankful so many people are seeing it.

She says it has been a blessing to her and others.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado

Latest News

Mason Cup
Playing for Mason Foundation donates $15,000 each to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green City Schools
Kroger and American Red Cross gfx
Kroger partnering with the American Red Cross to offer aid to those affected by the tornadoes
City opens hub to coordinate volunteers.
The city opens a volunteer center in Bowling Green to coordinate efforts
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 64 killed in 8 Ky. counties following Friday’s tornado outbreak
House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the...
Cleanup help coming in by truckloads in Bowling Green