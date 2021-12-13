The city opens a volunteer center in Bowling Green to coordinate efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the City of Bowling Green, the city has opened a center in order to coordinate volunteer efforts.

The volunteer center will be live at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the old Bowling Green Mall located at 2445 Nashville Road.

Officials ask individuals to meet at the main entrance just inside the doors and they prefer that volunteers bring their own tools.

