Advertisement

Cleanup help coming in by truckloads in Bowling Green

House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the...
House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the truckloads.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a crew in the Creekwood neighborhood of neighborhood of Bowling Green.

House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the truckloads. Our crew saw utilities company vehicles driving around with truck beds full of tree branches. There are also lines of cars trailing into the street outside of schools set up as relief centers.

Many are left without a home right before the holidays.

Instead of buses full of kids heading to school, a bus full of supplies is being handed out. People are also walking around offering up food, and cases of water have been dropped on curbs.

Cleanup in the area has just begun.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado

Latest News

Mason Cup
Playing for Mason Foundation donates $15,000 each to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green City Schools
Kroger and American Red Cross gfx
Kroger partnering with the American Red Cross to offer aid to those affected by the tornadoes
City opens hub to coordinate volunteers.
The city opens a volunteer center in Bowling Green to coordinate efforts
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 64 killed in 8 Ky. counties following Friday’s tornado outbreak