Advertisement

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ ending

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end.

The news comes after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Celebrity physician Oz got his start as a medical expert for Oprah Winfrey.

The show will be replaced “The Good Dis,” co-hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green
WCPS schools to close, taking donations
How to help after deadly Bowling Green tornado
Hundreds of homes damaged in Bowling Green tornado.
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Bowling Green tornado
Spectrum says it is working to restore service to those affected by the Bowling Green tornado.
Spectrum releases statement on service restoration
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado

Latest News

Mason Cup
Playing for Mason Foundation donates $15,000 each to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green City Schools
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes nominations announced to a skeptical Hollywood
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday