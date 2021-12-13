‘The Dr. Oz Show’ ending

(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end.

The news comes after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Celebrity physician Oz got his start as a medical expert for Oprah Winfrey.

The show will be replaced “The Good Dis,” co-hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.