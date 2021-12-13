Advertisement

Dry for Two More Days

Heavy Rain Potential for Late Week
Heavy rain potential showing up for late week
(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our badly-needed stretch of quiet weather continued Monday. We had more sunshine to go with mild temperatures. We’ll be even warmer into mid-week.

Quiet weather continues through Wednesday
Quiet weather continues through Wednesday(WBKO)

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures near freezing. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could have a few sprinkles with a weak disturbance moving through, but most will stay dry. Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. Rain showers will be likely beginning Thursday and last through the end of the work week. Thursday will also be breezy with highs similar to Wednesday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and by the weekend, temperatures will slip. Saturday will be in the 50s with more scattered showers and Sunday will be drier with highs much cooler in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Warming Trend to Start the Week