Franklin shooting sends one to hospital

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is in custody after a Monday morning shooting in Franklin.

According to Franklin Police, the victim was shot in the side at Garvin Pointe Apartments at 41 Eddings Rd. Multiple shots were reported. Police said the scene was being processed.

The victim was treated at Med Center in Bowling Green before being taken to Vanderbilt.

Franklin Police Department was assisted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.