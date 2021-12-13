Advertisement

Kroger partnering with the American Red Cross to offer aid to those affected by the tornadoes

Monetary donations being collected
Kroger and American Red Cross gfx
Kroger and American Red Cross gfx(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by the tornadoes.

Monetary donations are now being accepted at all 3 Bowling Green locations and most other Kentucky Kroger stores will begin collecting on Sunday.

Funds collected will be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross. Kroger is also supporting the relief efforts through product donations to emergency shelters and working with food bank partners as well as Red Cross to help address needs moving forward.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross and others to lend a helping hand,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. “Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters, and this gives everyone an easy way to help those affected.”

To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply let their cashier know the amount they wish to donate, and it will be added to their total purchase at time of checkout.

The amount of each tax-deductible donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a donation. 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

