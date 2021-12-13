NWS confirms at least an EF-2 tornado touched down in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service’s survey team has confirmed a strong tornado, with estimated wind speeds of 125 miles per hour, touched down in the Chandler’s Chapel area.

NWS officials said the tornado caused at least EF-2 damage. Damage assessments are continuing and this rating could change.

RELATED: NWS: Three tornadoes confirmed in southcentral Kentucky so far

This now makes a total of at least four tornadoes to hit south-central Kentucky.

Here’s how to help Logan County:

LOGAN COUNTY TORNADO RELIEF Locations to Give: Logan County High School Chandlers Elementary School Lewisburg... Posted by Logan County Chamber of Commerce on Monday, December 13, 2021

Autoplay Caption

According to the News-Democrat & Leader in Russellville, 99 homes in Logan County were damaged during Saturday’s tornado. Around 40 of those homes are destroyed, the papThree injuries were reported, and fortunately, no fatalities in Logan County.er said citing information from Terry Cole of Logan Co. Emergency Management.

Three injuries were reported, and fortunately, no fatalities in Logan County.

Cole told the News-Democrat & Leader that he has been involved in emergency services since 1988 and has lived in Logan County since 1970.

This is the worst tornado he can remember ever hitting this community, mainly because it stayed on the ground for so long.

“I began tracking this tornado in Henry County, Tenn.,” said Cole. “The biggest relief for Logan Countians is no lives were lost in our community as a result of the tornado, whereas neighboring communities were far less fortunate.”

“I have been astonished at how much our community has come together to help one another,” said Cole. “I know we live in a wonderful county and have seen time and time again how people care for one another, but when you see the caring in this large of a showing, it just makes you emotional.”

According to the paper, Congressman James Comer’s office has advised that everyone should take photos of the damage before cleanup. If you have had damage to your property, you should also contact the Logan County PVA Office at 270-726-8334, so your 2022 property tax bill can be adjusted.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.